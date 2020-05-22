Severe Weather Possible Friday and Saturday, Heavy Rain Sunday

Another round of severe weather is possible Friday, mainly for southeastern Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. The slight risk includes southern and eastern sides of the Metro. Highs Friday will range from the upper 70s north to the upper 80s south. Severe storms will continue through the evening for southern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the upper 60s.

Most of Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible and any storm will have the potential of large hail and damaging winds. Storms are likely Sunday through Memorial Day with heavy rain possible. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday before another storm arrives Thursday.