Severe Weather Possible Friday

Thursday will be warm, breezy and beautiful with sunny skies! Highs will jump to near 80 degrees with a westerly breeze. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will sweep across the state, sparking showers and storms. Storms are possible for central Oklahoma by late afternoon or early evening. The best chance for storms will be in southern and eastern Oklahoma where severe weather is possible. Wind and hail will be the main threats.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will be warmer and breezy. Our next system arrives Tuesday through early Wednesday bringing showers, storms and a big cool-down with highs in the 50s. Stay tuned for the latest!