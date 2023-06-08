Friday will be hot with OKC’s first 90 degree high of the season possible. There’s a low chance of a pop up storm, mainly for eastern Oklahoma. Storms will move into northwestern Oklahoma late Friday and move across the northern half of the state Saturday morning. A few could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and locally heavy rain. The storms will leave an outflow boundary where more severe weather could set up Saturday afternoon. Very large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat through the evening, especially across central, southern and eastern Oklahoma.

We will have a break from storms Sunday and Monday before storm chances increase Tuesday. Temperatures will sizzle by mid-week before a cold front arrives Thursday.