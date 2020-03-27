Severe Weather Possible Late Friday, Cooler This Weekend

Breaking News
Friday Evening Severe Risk

Highs Friday will approach record territory again. OKC is forecast to climb to the upper 80s, testing the record of 90 set in 1895.  A few storms are possible today but coverage will remain limited due to a strong cap. There’s a better chance for storms this evening when our main storm system arrives. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday, bringing strong northwesterly winds, clearing skies and cooler highs in the upper 60s.  Our next system arrives Monday, bringing scattered showers and highs in the 50s through Tuesday.

Friday

86° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 30% 86° 65°

Saturday

68° / 58°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 68° 58°

Sunday

67° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 41°

Monday

56° / 45°
Rain
Rain 90% 56° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 59° 49°

Wednesday

65° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 65° 40°

Thursday

68° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 68° 52°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

