Severe Weather Possible Late Tuesday

Tuesday will be the last hot day for awhile with highs in the low 90s and a breezy south wind. Storms will form along the dryline in western Oklahoma this afternoon. A few storms could be severe in southwestern Oklahoma with up to 70 mph winds and quarter size hail. Storms will move east and weaken overnight. Isolated showers and storms will develop in central Oklahoma Wednesday. The better chance for storms will stay east of I-35. Highs will climb to the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop Thursday through Saturday. It now appears the rain will exit before the Sunday Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon! Stay tuned for updates.