Severe Weather Possible Overnight Through Early Tuesday

Monday morning will stay foggy for most of the state. Skies will stay mostly cloudy in the afternoon with temperatures ranging from the 50s north to the upper 60s south. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible by late afternoon for southern and central Oklahoma. Scattered showers and storms will develop overnight. There is a slight risk for severe weather for northeastern Oklahoma. Wind and hail will be the main threats.

A cold front sweeps across the state, bringing a strong northwesterly wind for Tuesday.  Highs will climb to around 70 under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to climb, soaring to the 80s for Thursday and Friday!

