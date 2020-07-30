Severe Weather Possible Thursday

A cold front will sweep across the state today. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s north to the upper 90s south. Warmer temperatures and high humidity will provide fuel for potential severe storms. Severe weather is possible late this afternoon through this evening with the main threats of large hail and damaging winds. Scattered showers and storms will continue tonight through Friday morning. Storms will gradually push east Friday afternoon with clearing in western Oklahoma. Cooler and drier air will filter in behind the cold front and highs will only climb to around 80 Friday for OKC, 15 degrees below normal!

This weekend will be beautiful with drier conditions, below normal highs in the mid 80s and a refreshing north wind…enjoy!