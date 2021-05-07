Severe weather possible today, low chance Saturday too

With warm and breezy conditions in place, storms will form in the Texas panhandle and head for NW parts of the state later on. A slight risk is out for NW Oklahoma. After 10PM, storms will weaken and head toward OKC, likely non-severe.

Saturday will be warmer, windy, and sunny. There is a conditional risk of severe weather, meaning likely there will be no storms because of a strong warm layer aloft, or cap. IF storms can form, they will be severe.

Cool weather arrives Mother’s Day and even cooler weather with highs in the upper 50s early next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett