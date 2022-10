We will see partly cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-80’s to low-90’s.

There will be a risk of severe weather as we head into this evening and tonight.

Storms will develop around 5-6pm along the I-40 corridor.

Large hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and a VERY LOW tornado threat will be possible.

Some folks will see heavy rainfall and some flash flooding possible.

We’ll see cooler weather with some FREEZING temps possible this week across the state.