Severe Weather Possible Tuesday Afternoon (East)

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible for central Oklahoma. The best opportunity for storms will be east of I-35. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma.

Wednesday will be even hotter in the mid 90s with a statewide heat index between 100 and 110 degrees! Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 90s for Friday and Saturday before a cold front arrives Saturday. Highs may drop to the 80s Monday and Tuesday!