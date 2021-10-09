Severe Weather Returns Sunday

After record-tying highs Friday and near-record highs today. All eyes are turning to severe weather moving in Sunday.

Here is the latest outlook:

Storms will develop across Western Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and move into the OKC Metro/I-35 corridor Sunday evening.

We will see the highest threat for tornadoes in Central Oklahoma since Spring.

There will also be a large hail and damaging wind threat, but the main threat looks to be flooding rainfall as we head into Monday morning.

Here is the latest storm timeline.

Make sure you stay weather aware Sunday. We’ll keep you 4Warned.