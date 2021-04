Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight in scattered form before tapering off after 3AM. You can track the rain here.

The good news is that we will see great weather for the weekend. Skies will clear through the day Saturday with 60s for highs. Warmer weather arrives Sunday and Monday before our next chance for storms.

Look for strong and severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, all hazards will be possible, stay tuned as we get closer.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett