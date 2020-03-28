Breaking News
Severe weather threat shifting east. Potential significant severe event developing from the Great Lakes to Dixie!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our weather here in Oklahoma takes a break just in time for this weekend. However, a potential severe weather event is taking shape to our east. Areas from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast States have the risk for severe weather for your Saturday. There could be tornadoes anywhere within the risk but up north in the Enhanced to Moderate threat area conditions look more favorable for tornadoes!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

68° / 58°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 68° 58°

Sunday

67° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 41°

Monday

56° / 45°
Rain
Rain 90% 56° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 59° 49°

Wednesday

65° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 65° 40°

Thursday

68° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 68° 52°

Friday

72° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
66°

67°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

