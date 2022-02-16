A system that has been in the 4cast for over a week is moving into Oklahoma Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Rain and thunderstorms will begin in western Oklahoma 9-10PM Wednesday evening before quickly racing eastward overnight. Right now, it looks like the storms will reach central parts of the state/OKC between 1A and 3A Thursday. High winds and hail are the main threats with the storms, although a brief weak tornado is possible with the best chances being in southern Oklahoma.

11PM

2AM

As we go further into the early hours of Thursday, cold air will surge in changing the rain to sleet and snow mix. Right now, a bit of dry air looks to temper accumulations in and around OKC, however, north sides of the city to northern Oklahoma look to get some accumulating snow.

7AM

Noon Thursday

Snow and mixed precip will wind down by midday Thursday with blustery conditions continuing through the rest of the day. The good news is that we have a quick warmup heading into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett