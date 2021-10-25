Severe Weather Tuesday Night

Monday will be beautiful with highs in the low 70s, sunshine and a light northeast breeze. Lows will drop to the low to mid 50s under mostly clear skies with a light south wind. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees with a strong south wind. Storms will start in western Oklahoma Tuesday evening and spread east through early Wednesday. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day Wednesday with no additional severe weather expected. Highs will drop to the 60s and lows will drop to the 40s.

Halloween weekend will be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s and trick or treat temperatures dipping to the 50s. Long-range models suggest a big, cold air mass could bring highs in the 40s early to mid next week.