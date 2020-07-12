Severe weather wanes, heat builds back

After a long night of severe weather and damaging winds, we are looking at lower rain chances and more heat going forward.

Sunday night, look for mostly cloudy skies with muggy low temps in the middle 70s. Overnight, a few showers may move into central Oklahoma from 2AM – 5AM.

Morning clouds move out Monday, paving the way for sunshine and warm temps. This is problematic for folks that will be left without power. Look for highs in the upper 90s with heat index values to 105 in central Oklahoma, hotter west.

Dry and hot weather lasts the rest of the week with OKC’s first 100 likely.

Beat the heat, check the back seat!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett