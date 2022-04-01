Friday will be warmer in the upper 60s with increasing clouds and a strong south wind. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain chances increase Friday evening and overnight. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Lows will drop to the mid 40s. Saturday will be beautiful with sunshine, light winds and mild temperatures near 70. Sunday will be warm and breezy with storms late. The storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Monday will be cooler and then temperatures will climb. A big cool-down arrives Thursday with blustery winds and highs in the 50s.

