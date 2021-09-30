Showers and Storms Likely Thursday Through Early Saturday

A cold front will sweep across the state Thursday, sparking widespread showers and storms. Locally heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms will be possible (mainly south). Highs will climb to the low 80s midday for OKC before the cold front moves through, then temperatures will fall to the 70s. Showers and storms are likely overnight. Scattered showers and storms continue Friday with cooler highs in the mid 70s. The next best chance for rain will be Friday night through early Saturday. We will start to dry out Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. The OKC Memorial Marathon will have perfect weather with race start temperatures near 60 and light north winds! Beautiful fall weather sticks around most of next week.