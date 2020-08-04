Showers and Storms Likely Tonight Through Early Wednesday

Unseasonably cool temperatures continue Tuesday, about 15 degrees below normal in the low 80s! Skies will clear to partly cloudy this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the low 60s under cloudy skies. Storms will start in the panhandle this evening and then a storm complex will drop southeast overnight through Wednesday morning. A few storms could have strong winds, small hail and locally heavy rainfall. The storms move out by late morning Wednesday with afternoon clearing.

Temperatures climb back to normal by the weekend in the mid 90s. Typical August heat will continue through next week with low storm chances.