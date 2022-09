We’ll see another sunny, breezy and hot forecast today.

Afternoon highs will make it into the 90’s with breezy winds gusting from 10-20 mph.

A chance of storms will kick off this afternoon around 4pm across Northern Oklahoma.

Storms will push south towards the I-40 corridor around sunset.

Some storms will be capable of producing small hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Storms will end early Sunday morning, but we will see another chance Sunday afternoon across Southern Oklahoma.