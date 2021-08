We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs this afternoon in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Starting around noon we will see a few showers develop in Central Oklahoma.

As we head into this evening there will be a chance of storms for Central into Eastern Oklahoma.

The severe threat is LOW, but some lightning and heavy rainfall possible.

Heading into the weekend, it looks like we’ll see more sunshine… and more heat with highs back into the mid-90’s.