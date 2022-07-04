OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Independence Day will be hot, humid and breezy. Highs will soar to near 100 with a heat index to 105 degrees!



Skies will stay clear for evening fireworks with warm temps near 90 degrees.

Lows will drop to the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be sunny, hot and breezy with highs near 100 degrees. The heat index could climb to near 110 degrees!



Temperatures continue to climb, peaking Friday at 104 degrees for OKC! A weak front could arrive Saturday, dropping temps a few degrees. We may have some relief in the middle of next week with a stronger front and storm chances.