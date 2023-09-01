Get ready for a hot holiday weekend! As the heat dome builds overhead, temperatures will climb to the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. A tropical wave will graze eastern Oklahoma, resulting in more cloud cover in this part of the state and isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will stay 5 to 10 degrees above average (upper 80s) all of next week. Small storm chances return next weekend.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now