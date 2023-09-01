Get ready for a hot holiday weekend! As the heat dome builds overhead, temperatures will climb to the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. A tropical wave will graze eastern Oklahoma, resulting in more cloud cover in this part of the state and isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will stay 5 to 10 degrees above average (upper 80s) all of next week. Small storm chances return next weekend.

