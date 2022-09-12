Monday will be our transition day before the summer heat returns. Highs will climb to the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with light southwesterly winds. We will have another cool night with lows around 60 degrees, under clear skies. Tomorrow will be warmer in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. South winds increase to 15 mph. Highs will climb to the mid 90s through early next week. Long-range models suggest a cold front could arrive in the middle of next week, sparking showers and storms and bringing a welcomed cool-down.

