Skies are clearing this afternoon and this will set Oklahoma up for a widespread frost and freeze tonight.

I’m expecting clearing skies this afternoon and this sets up Oklahoma for possible freezing temps tonight. A Freeze Warning has been issued for all but the far Southeastern portions of Oklahoma Tuesday night. Bring the plants in or protect before going to bed. Lows tonight will range from 26 to 33 degrees with the coldest temps in low lying sheltered valley areas. A few places might stay just above freezing but most at or below freezing Tuesday Night. Also, a heavy frost is possible as temps drop to possible record lows tonight. A warm up starts Wednesday afternoon! Jon Slater