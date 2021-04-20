Skies are clearing this afternoon and this will set Oklahoma up for a widespread frost and freeze tonight.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday will be windy and cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will start to clear by late afternoon.

Clearing skies and light winds will allow for a cold night. A freeze is likely overnight with areas of frost possible. OKC will likely set a record with a forecast of 32 degrees testing the 1966 record low of 34 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cool in the low 60s with light winds.