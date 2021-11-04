Skies clearing, frost possible Friday morning

Skies are slowly clearing the rest of the day Thursday, which means we are in for a cool night. Overnight into early Friday, lows will drop to the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible.

Friday will be sunny and nice with below average temps around 60.

This weekend will be nice with sunshine, a south breeze and highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday with 70 likely Sunday. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend so don’t forget to have your clocks “fall back” one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

We’ll stay in the low 70s early next week! A cold front arrives Wednesday sparking showers and storms and bringing a cool-down with highs struggling through the 40s by week’s end!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett