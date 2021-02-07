Slick roads possible Monday morning, over a week of cold air to follow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect early Monday morning to midday.

Expect drizzle with a bit of freezing drizzle, mainly north of OKC early Monday. Most roads will be fine, however a few slick spots may form in northern parts of the state. Expect OKC to remain above freezing.

Cool weather, nearly 20 degrees below average will be here all week. Expect a chance for mixed precip Wednesday and Thursday, and again next weekend as more bitter air arives.

Remember the 3 P’s – The pets, pipes, and people!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

34° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 34° 35°

Monday

47° / 23°
Drizzle
Drizzle 30% 47° 23°

Tuesday

38° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 38° 27°

Wednesday

35° / 21°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 20% 35° 21°

Thursday

34° / 19°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 34° 19°

Friday

37° / 12°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 37° 12°

Saturday

26° / 27°
Snow
Snow 30% 26° 27°

Hourly Forecast

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
35°

35°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

35°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

38°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
38°

38°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
38°

38°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
38°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
38°

39°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
39°

39°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
38°

38°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
38°

37°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
37°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
37°

37°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
37°

38°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
38°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
39°

39°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
39°

40°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
40°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
40°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
41°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
40°

38°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
38°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
36°

