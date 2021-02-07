Slick roads possible Monday morning, over a week of cold air to follow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect early Monday morning to midday.

Expect drizzle with a bit of freezing drizzle, mainly north of OKC early Monday. Most roads will be fine, however a few slick spots may form in northern parts of the state. Expect OKC to remain above freezing.

Cool weather, nearly 20 degrees below average will be here all week. Expect a chance for mixed precip Wednesday and Thursday, and again next weekend as more bitter air arives.

Remember the 3 P’s – The pets, pipes, and people!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett