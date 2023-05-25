Daily rain chances continue in at least low to moderate form through the end of the work week before a bit of a drier pattern emerges for the weekend.

Look for a few isolated storms today and tomorrow, mainly in western Oklahoma.

An area of low pressure to our east that has set up this week’s pattern will shift westward into the weekend. This means rain chances will shift into western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle mainly Sunday and Memorial Day.

As this low moves east again, rain chances return early to midweek bringing more drought relief!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett