While a few thunderstorms may form in isolated fashion Thursday afternoon, evening, and Friday, much better rain chances arrive next week.

Look for temps in the low 100s for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

The good news is that along with the weekend rain chances, we will see temperatures fall as well. Expect a 50 percent rain chance with a cold front Monday with temps falling to the upper 80s to around 90 Tuesday.

As the heat continues, remember to check the back seat. Pets and children should NEVER be left unattended for any length of time or any reason!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett