Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms southeastern Oklahoma Sunday.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Good Sunday morning folks!  Our next storm system is tracking east across the state for your Sunday.  This system is moving fast and won’t really get organized until it moves east of our area later Sunday afternoon.  However, there’s a low threat for severe t’storms mostly across southeastern OK this afternoon / evening as a cold front pushes east.  The main threat is large hail and high winds.  As this storm system moves east there’s a Moderate Risk for severe t’storms and tornadoes once again closer to the Gulf Coast.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 47°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 68° 47°

Monday

75° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 75° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 77° 58°

Wednesday

71° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 71° 54°

Thursday

78° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 78° 56°

Friday

70° / 55°
Showers
Showers 30% 70° 55°

Saturday

63° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 50% 63° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

62°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

9 PM
Clear
10%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
10%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter