Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms southeastern Oklahoma Sunday.

Good Sunday morning folks! Our next storm system is tracking east across the state for your Sunday. This system is moving fast and won’t really get organized until it moves east of our area later Sunday afternoon. However, there’s a low threat for severe t’storms mostly across southeastern OK this afternoon / evening as a cold front pushes east. The main threat is large hail and high winds. As this storm system moves east there’s a Moderate Risk for severe t’storms and tornadoes once again closer to the Gulf Coast.

