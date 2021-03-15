Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms up for western and northwestern Oklahoma Tuesday Night.

Here comes our next storm system! There’s a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms across western and northwestern OK Tuesday Night as a storm system moves in from the west. Expect thunderstorms to develop along and just ahead of a dry line in western Oklahoma Tuesday Night moving quickly east toward central OK. However, the current thinking is, for the t’storms to weaken as they approach central OK after midnight Tuesday Night. The main threats appear to be large hail, high winds with only a very low tornado threat. Please stay tuned to the latest weather conditions Tuesday Night into wee hours Wednesday Morning. Jon Slater