Slight Risk for severe weather later Tuesday, Tuesday Night and into Wednesday.

There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather later today, tonight and into Wednesday morning. Main threats large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. By Wednesday afternoon the storm system will gradually shove east and the best chance for higher end severe weather will be shifting into eastern and southeastern OK Wednesday afternoon and evening. There’s an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Wednesday across eastern and southeastern OK where the tornado threat may increase some as t’storms form along and ahead of dry line surface low east and southeast of OKC. Please stay tuned to the weather next 2 days! Jon Slater

