Slight Risk for severe weather later Tuesday, Tuesday Night and into Wednesday.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather later today, tonight and into Wednesday morning. Main threats large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. By Wednesday afternoon the storm system will gradually shove east and the best chance for higher end severe weather will be shifting into eastern and southeastern OK Wednesday afternoon and evening.  There’s an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Wednesday across eastern and southeastern OK where the tornado threat may increase some as t’storms form along and ahead of dry line surface low east and southeast of OKC.  Please stay tuned to the weather next 2 days!  Jon Slater

Tuesday

80° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 80° 62°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 70° 50°

Thursday

79° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 58°

Friday

72° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 72° 52°

Saturday

69° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 69° 49°

Sunday

74° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 74° 58°

Monday

78° / 60°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 78° 60°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
79°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

66°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

65°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

64°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

61°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

62°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
62°

64°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
64°

64°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
64°

63°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

