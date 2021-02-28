Slight shower chance Monday night, better rain chances by week’s end

Out next chance for rain will arrive Monday night, and more thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday.

Sunday evening, expect partly cloudy skies with low temps heading to near freezing. Winds will be a bit breezy from the north.

Monday, expect sunshine to be overtaken by clouds late. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Scattered light rain showers are possible Monday night into early Tuesday.

A midweek warmup brings 60s before our next chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives Thursday and especially Friday.

