Slight daily chances for rain and storms will be with us through the rest of the work week before higher chances arrive for the weekend.

Look for slight storm chances, mainly east of I35 Wednesday evening, otherwise warm conditions. Later on, overnight lows will be mild, only falling to the middle 60s with strong south winds.

Look for low to middle 80s Thursday and Friday with continued low storm chances. If storms are able to form, they will likely become severe.

The best chance for rain and storms arrives Saturday afternoon lasting through the first part of Sunday. Some severe weather is likely in this timeframe. Runners and spectators of the OKC Memorial Marathon will want to stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett