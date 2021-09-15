Slightly Cooler Wednesday

Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible. Lows will drop to the mid 60s early Thursday before the 90s return in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend, reaching the low 90s. A powerful cold front arrives late Tuesday, finally bringing us rain! The best chance for rain will be Tuesday night. Cooler air follows with highs dropping to the 70s for the first day of Fall. We could have lows in the 50s for the second half of the week!