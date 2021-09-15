Slightly Cooler Wednesday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (NewsNation Now) — A prominent South Carolina lawyer who found the bodies of his wife and son three months ago tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a $10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.

Alex Murdaugh, who has made headlines for his alleged involvement in a string of mysterious deaths, was shot in the head while changing a tire on a rural county road earlier this month.