OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Get ready to continue our long stretch of temperatures over 100, and in some cities, a stretch above 105!

Look for highs of around 100 Monday before temperatures quickly accelerate upward through the week!

Historically, we have seen 2+ week stretches of daily highs above 100 in Oklahoma City, and some stretches of nearly a week of back to back 105 degree highs.

The forecast is for highs to be near records, at or above 100 for the next 11+ days with little to no relief from clouds and rain.

Remember to check the back seat. Kids and pets should NEVER be left unattended for any reason or any length of time!