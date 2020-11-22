Slightly warmer conditions arrive Monday, tracking severe potential Tuesday

Moisture and slightly less stable air will be arriving the next two days leading to more rain, and a few strong to severe storms.

Sunday night, look for partly cloudy skies. Through the overnight

Monday, expect a few showers in western Oklahoma, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be near normal, in then middle to upper 50s.

With increasing wind, Tuesday will be much warmer with a good chance for rain and a few rumbles in the morning. I am expecting some midday clearing before another round takes shape near a dryline situated near highway 81. The more clearing we have, the more instability we will have.

Depending on how much heating we get midday, some of the afternoon storms may be severe with the main threat being large hail.

Cooler and dry weather is here Wednesday with a nice warmup for Thaksgiving!

Rain and even brief wintry precip is likely next weekend, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett