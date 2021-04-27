Slow moving storm system brings flash flood threat to Oklahoma. How much rainfall can you expect?

A slow moving storm system setting up over the southern plains next couple of days. Expect heavy rainfall across southern and southeastern OK where a Flash Flood Watch has been posted. Much less rain to the northwest. Rainfall totals could reach 2-5 inches to the southeast of the OKC Metro Tuesday night thru Wednesday where local flooding is very possible. Also, some severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. Can’t rule out isolated tornadoes across southern OK. OKC will be on the northwestern edge of the heavy rainfall potential. The system moves out by this up coming weekend!