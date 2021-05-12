Slow Warming Trend Begins Wednesday

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool in the low to mid 60s with a northeast breeze. Skies will slowly clear late in the day and overnight. Lows will drop 10 degrees below normal in the mid 40s. Thursday will be beautiful with sunshine, light winds and mild highs around 70. South winds increase Friday, boosting highs closer to normal in the mid to upper 70s. A few storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma Friday afternoon and evening. The storms will weaken as they move southeast overnight. Saturday will be warm and windy in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop Sunday with some severe weather possible.

Storms are likely Monday and Tuesday with severe weather possible. Storm chances stick around most of next week. Stay tuned for the latest!