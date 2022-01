Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 40s and clearing skies. Winds will shift to the north at 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to the mid 20s tonight with wind chills in the teens. Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonal with warmer highs near 50 degrees. The warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday. Another storm system arrives Tuesday through Thursday, bringing beneficial moisture and possible winter weather!

