Temperatures will be slow to warm as we go through the week with upper 50s to low 60s the rest of the weekend into early next work week.

Look for highs to boost to the upper 60s to near 70 Wednesday and Thursday. As this happens, moisture will return and combine with a trough and dryline to bring a risk of severe weather Thursday and again on Friday.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett