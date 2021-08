Smoke from western and Canadian wildfires continues to flow into Oklahoma. At the ground, air quality has gone into the “poor” category in OKC Wednesday.

Wednesday night, look for fair skies with mild lows in the upper 60s.

Upper 80s will be here for Thursday with some clouds. There is a slight afternoon storm chance.

Warm temps in the low to middle 90s will be here from week’s end into the weekend with less smoke overhead.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett