High pressure means nice temps and sunshine, but also smoke from the wildfires out west.

Friday night, expect temps to fall to the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Wind will be light out of the east.

Expect low 80s through the weekend with upper 70s arriving my the middle of next week.

Smoky skies will be here Friday night into Saturday before beginning to clear some. Our next chance for rain arrives about a week out.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett