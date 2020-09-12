Smoky skies and Fall temps to continue

Smoke from devastating wildfires out west is being transported across the country, affecting Oklahoma through the rest of our weekend.

Saturday night, look for mostly clear skies with fog developing late. Some of the fog may be dense. Lows will be around 60.

Gorgeous weather will continue from Sunday to the end of the upcoming work week with temps from 80 to the lower 80s. Smoke will be a factor during the day Sunday before winds bring it out of our skies.

There will be a very slight rain chance Wednesday, otherwise we remain dry until the following week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett