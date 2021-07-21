Smoky skies to head out as heat moves in

Smoke from wildfires out west continues to cloud the skies in Oklahoma.

Wednesday night, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 60s.

The warmup continues tomorrow through the weekend with highs increasing a bit each day. By the weekend, highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values over 100.

Only slight chances for rain will be here for the weekend.

As for the smoke, as the ridge builds, smoke will be transported further north and away from Oklahoma.

  • Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

