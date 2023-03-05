Brisk winds and above average late-Winter temperature may be to blame for your hay fever.

Sunday, winds will remain strong all day, gusting from 30 to 40mph.

This will surge temperatures to the middle 70s with 80s in western and southwestern Oklahoma. Look for mild lows in the low to middle 50s Sunday night into early Monday.

Warm weather will less wind can be expected tomorrow. Enjoy it, because cooler weather is soon to follow.

Look for showers and 40s Tuesday through the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett