While breezy south winds are here Wednesday, temperatures have warmed 10 to 20 degrees over what we had to begin the work week, but the change is temporary.

Look for lows tonight in the upper 50s.

A cold front moves in from Kansas Thursday morning, into the central parts of the state by early afternoon. Rain and storms will form along and ahead of the line, with some being severe especially southeast of OKC.

At the same time, cool air and wraparound energy will bring some snow to NW Oklahoma, some of which may accumulate on grassy surfaces!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett