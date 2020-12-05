Snow continues melting NW as statewide temps are set to soar!

Are you ready for some mid to upper 60s? They are on the way!

Saturday night, expect skies to gradually clear after today’s partial cloudiness. Lows will be just below freezing, around 30.

After a cool morning, Sunday will see temps into the middle 50s. Snow will continue melting in far northwestern Oklahoma after our midweek storm system dropped up to 15″.

The warmest weather arrives midweek with highs in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Some 70s may be found west.

The warm air comes to an end by week’s end as a new storm system arrives.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett