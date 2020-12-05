Snow continues melting NW as statewide temps are set to soar!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Are you ready for some mid to upper 60s? They are on the way!

Saturday night, expect skies to gradually clear after today’s partial cloudiness. Lows will be just below freezing, around 30.

After a cool morning, Sunday will see temps into the middle 50s. Snow will continue melting in far northwestern Oklahoma after our midweek storm system dropped up to 15″.

The warmest weather arrives midweek with highs in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Some 70s may be found west.

The warm air comes to an end by week’s end as a new storm system arrives.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

56° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 32°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 56° 33°

Monday

64° / 34°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 64° 34°

Tuesday

63° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 63° 36°

Wednesday

67° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 40°

Thursday

64° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 64° 42°

Friday

54° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 54° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
37°

36°

2 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
10%
33°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter