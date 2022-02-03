While the snow will end Thursday night, we are not out of the woods as far as dangerous weather goes.

Bitter cold air will combine with blowing and drifting snow to continue dangerous conditions tonight and Friday.

Look for snow to end and skies to clear overnight with lows in the single digits in central and western Oklahoma. Parts of NW Oklahoma will fall to near 0 with wind chills to -15!

Friday will feature sun, but temperatures that won’t even get to freezing. Again, wind chills will be a factor.

Finally, as snow melts, we will see some 30s for the weekend with 40s and 50s next week.

Stay safe!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett