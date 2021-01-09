Snow for western Oklahoma, flurries and a dusting possible for OKC.

As of Saturday afternoon, flurries have already begun in northwestern Oklahoma. As we continue into the evening and overnight hours, snow will spread into western parts of the state with flurries and even a dusting for parts of the OKC metro. Look for accumulations of 1-2″ in far western and southwestern Oklahoma by the time snow begins to slow down Sunday afternoon.

Track the snow here.

Lows Saturday night will be around 30 degrees. With clouds in place most of the day Sunday, and precip. winding down in the afternoon, highs will only hit the lower 40s.

Sunny skies will be back Monday and last through much of the upcoming week with a much needed warmup anticipated.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

42° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 30°

Sunday

41° / 28°
Flurries
Flurries 30% 41° 28°

Monday

44° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 44° 31°

Tuesday

50° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 32°

Wednesday

51° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 51° 38°

Thursday

60° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 60° 32°

Friday

50° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
38°

36°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
36°

35°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
35°

35°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
35°

34°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
34°

34°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
34°

33°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
33°

33°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
33°

33°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
33°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
33°

32°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
32°

32°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

32°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
32°

35°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
35°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
4%
37°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
38°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

